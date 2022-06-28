Sunrise brief: It takes more than recycling to establish a circular economy for solar and batteries

California moves a step closer to opt-in dynamic pricing to help balance renewables Opt-in dynamic pricing of electricity, which could help balance renewable generation while lowering electric bills for participants and non-participants alike, is now on deck for a California decision.

Lithium-ion battery fire danger causes recall of 433,000 solar LED umbrellas The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada issued a joint recall for patio umbrellas due to fires caused by the lithium-ion batteries. overheating.

Leyline invests $10 million to support 1 GW of solar development The investment will support Solterra Energy’s pipeline of 1 GW of distributed generation and utility-scale solar energy projects across the eastern United States.

It takes more than recycling to establish a circular clean economy, says NREL Designing renewable hardware to last longer and using fewer materials to construct it can work to bolster recycling efforts in building an effective circular economy for solar and battery technologies, according to NREL research.

Community solar leader New York State gets another 25.4 MW across five projects Amp Energy, Castillo Engi eering and CS Energy partner on the five projects, which are all using bifacial solar modules and fixed-tilt racking.