Community solar leader New York State gets another 25.4 MW across five projects

A series of developers have announced a partnership that is set to bring roughly 25 MW on new community solar to New York.

The five community solar projects developed by Amp Energy, Castillo Engineering and CS Energy range from 3.9 MW to 6.2 MW in size. Four of the projects are currently under construction, and construction is about to begin on the fifth. All are expected to achieve commercial operation by Q4 2022.

Amp Energy is a solar developer that has built, constructed, or has under contract 7 GW of solar, wind and storage as well as a growing portfolio of green hydrogen developments. Castillo Engineering is a design and engineering firm. CCS Energy is an engineering, procurement and construction energy firm.

“We are excited to be able to work alongside CS Energy on this portfolio of projects, given their leadership in New York, diversified labor base, and competitive pricing, even despite current market conditions,” said Kevin Foster, Director of US Projects at Amp Energy. “Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver more affordable clean energy to local communities throughout New York state, while also contributing to the state’s ambitious renewable portfolio standards.”

This portfolio of projects contributes to the continued growth of community solar in New York state, which has ambitious goals of sourcing 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable, increasing solar deployment to 10 GW by 2030, and ultimately achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. New York is an established leader in community solar in the United States, hitting the milestone of 1 GW of cumulative installations earlier this year, and currently holding a pipeline of more than 700 potential projects on the way.

