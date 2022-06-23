Sunrise brief: Renewables may replace hydro dams to restore endangered salmon

Perovskite solar module march continues with 30-year “no thickness” layers and speed testing A team at Princeton University developed a new technique to accelerate solar cell longevity testing, while concurrently discovering a layer, only a few atoms in thickness, which is credibly projected to support perovskites lasting thirty years.

Construction complete on largest solar farm in Nebraska The 8.5 MW community solar installation offers battery storage, a pollinator habitat, and an educational component for students at a local community college.

Renewables may replace hydro dams to restore endangered salmon In a race between governmental processes and the process of extinction, top elected officials in Washington State consider replacing hydro dams with solar and wind in an attempt to save the salmon.

Boviet Solar earns 138 MW module order from US developer The PERC PV cell, monofacial and bifacial solar module provider will supply its Vega series modules for a US project.

Sol Systems acquires 91 MW Indiana solar project The Grandview solar project is the latest acquisition in the company’s commitment to developing a strong portfolio of renewable energy assets in the Midwest.

RETC releases 2022 Module Index Report In addition to outlining the performances of leading solar modules in a range of tests designed to replicate the stresses modules experience in the field, the 2022 PV Module Index report also looks forward at emerging trends in the industry and upcoming technical standard changes.

Rooftop solar and solar carport bring clean energy to Chicago’s Southside community The new rooftop and carport system was built for the Chicago Urban League through the Illinois Solar for All program.

People on the Move: Georgia Public Service Commission, Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, LUMA Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.