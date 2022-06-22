Sol Systems acquires 91 MW Indiana solar project

Sol Systems announced that it has acquired a 91 MW solar project still under development in Indiana from Orion Renewable Power Resources, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group and Eolian.

The Grandview solar project will now be developed, owned, and operated by Sol Systems, and the company shares that it is currently exploring ways to enable local employment opportunities and additional community benefits alongside the project development and operations activities.

Community engagement will be a critical aspect for the project moving forward, as the projects development has sparked some pushback from local residents, some of whom are concerned about the project’s proximity to residential areas, and others of whom are against the development of renewable energy resources entirely.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ significant footprint in the Midwest,” said Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. “We are eager to kick-off the construction phase of this project which will bring new clean energy and opportunities to the local community and region.”

The significant footprint that Horwitz references includes a 540MW solar development portfolio in southeast Illinois that Sol Systems recently acquired from Arevon Energy. The portfolio consists of three 180MWdc solar energy projects located across Hamilton, Randolph, Saline, and White counties. Sol Systems will own and operate the portfolio and will work with energy developer Tenaska to develop and construct the projects. Tenaska’s development portfolios include nearly 22 GW of solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

Upon completion, the portfolio will produce enough solar energy per year to power nearly 77,000 homes and offset the equivalent of nearly 140 thousand passenger vehicles’ emissions.

To date, Sol has developed and/or financed over 1GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides services to nearly 18,000 customers across the US.