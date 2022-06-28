Huck Finn Solar Project will be Missouri’s largest to date at 200 MW

Developed by EDF Renewables, the 200 MW Huck Finn Solar will be the largest solar installation in the state of Missouri. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs at peak construction. The project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties. Under terms of the agreement, the local utility, Ameren Missouri, will acquire the plant when construction is complete, which will help the company meet its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Missouri ranked 35th for installed solar last year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, with only .72% of its electricity derived from solar. Anheuser-Busch and IKEA both have solar installations in the state. The O’Fallen installation (pictured above) is also owned by Ameren Missouri and, at 5.7 MW, is currently one of the largest in the state.

“Solar generation is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits,” said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “The facility is a step-change for solar generation in Missouri and is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri’s largest existing solar facility. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.”

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of approximately 40,000 homes or the equivalent to avoiding over 330,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually, which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 70,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.

The deal between EDF Renewables North America and Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation , is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.