Sunrise brief: Bipartisan urgency from Senate to resolve solar anticircumvention case

Secretary of Commerce may have underrepresented history of solar tariff rates before Senate Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo indicated that antidumping investigations similar to the Auxin case in the past resulted in 10% to 12% tariffs, but Federal Register records show many large Chinese solar companies have paid higher rates than that. In 2017 to 2018, for example, rates for Trina Solar were 92.5%, Risen Energy 100.79%, Canadian Solar 95.5%, Jinko Solar 95.5%.
50 states of solar incentives: Vermont The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to Vermont, home to aggressive renewable energy mandates and a one of the nation’s most forward-thinking utilities.
Electric vehicles are cheaper than gas-powered, depending on the state and incentives Owning an electric vehicle can save drivers thousands of dollars per year, with $6,000 average savings over the vehicle’s lifetime, but the savings is dependent on rebates, state fees, and the cost of gas and electricity.
IKEA to offer SunPower residential solar and energy storage The partnership is set to launch in California this fall.
Hanwha Solutions to expand solar cell and module manufacturing in the United States and Korea Hanwha announces an investment of $320M in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions to meet the growing global demand for sustainable energy.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.