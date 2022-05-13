Sunrise brief: Bipartisan urgency from Senate to resolve solar anticircumvention case

Federal Register records show in 2017-2018, the median antidumping tariff was 95.5%, and since 2012, companies that did not openly participate in the investigation were hit with nearly 240% tariffs.

Secretary of Commerce may have underrepresented history of solar tariff rates before Senate Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo indicated that antidumping investigations similar to the Auxin case in the past resulted in 10% to 12% tariffs, but Federal Register records show many large Chinese solar companies have paid higher rates than that. In 2017 to 2018, for example, rates for Trina Solar were 92.5%, Risen Energy 100.79%, Canadian Solar 95.5%, Jinko Solar 95.5%.

50 states of solar incentives: Vermont The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to Vermont, home to aggressive renewable energy mandates and a one of the nation’s most forward-thinking utilities.

Electric vehicles are cheaper than gas-powered, depending on the state and incentives Owning an electric vehicle can save drivers thousands of dollars per year, with $6,000 average savings over the vehicle’s lifetime, but the savings is dependent on rebates, state fees, and the cost of gas and electricity.

IKEA to offer SunPower residential solar and energy storage The partnership is set to launch in California this fall.

Hanwha Solutions to expand solar cell and module manufacturing in the United States and Korea Hanwha announces an investment of $320M in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions to meet the growing global demand for sustainable energy.