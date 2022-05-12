IKEA to offer SunPower residential solar and energy storage

IKEA announced it has entered a partnership with SunPower to deliver home solar solutions, starting in Fall 2022 in select markets in California. Members of the IKEA customer loyalty program will be able to purchase residential solar systems and battery energy storage at store locations.

The partnership brings IKEAs strengths in retail and home living, and SunPower carries more than 35 years of solar industry experience. SunPower systems are backed by a 25-year warranty, covering everything from panels to racking to monitoring hardware. It has among the highest DC power output protection in the solar industry, claiming 92% DC power in year 25.

SunPower’s energy storage offering, called the SunVault, offers backup power and can perform other services like peak demand response. It is equipped with 6.8 kW continuous power, 13 kWh / 26 kWh rated energy capacity, and a 10-year warranty. It measures 26” x 63” x 15” and is rated for indoor or outdoor use.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the US and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA US.

Quiñones said IKEA’s goal is to expand the service at additional locations outside the select California retail sites in the future.

IKEA’s sustainability measures expand beyond the residential solar partnership, setting goals to be “climate positive” by 2030. It has a portfolio that includes multiple utility scale solar, wind, and geothermal systems. Solar arrays top 90% of IKEA locations.

The company also instituted a buyback and resell program, which gives loyalty program members the opportunity to sell back gently used IKEA furniture in exchange for store credit. Rather than being landfilled, the furniture can be reused and sold affordably in the “as-is” section in the store.