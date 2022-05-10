Sunrise brief: SpaceX to add Trina solar and Tesla batteries to its Starbase facility

SpaceX to increase on-site solar and Tesla Powerpack battery capacity its Starbase facility Using Trina Solar panels and Tesla Powerpack batteries, the company will expand its Boca Chica, Texas on-site facility by about 30%.

Western and Southeastern utilities’ progress in advancing 194 GW of solar projects is a mystery As Western and Southeastern utilities process 194 GW of solar interconnection requests, we asked 20 of them about the final cost studies they completed last year, which would permit projects to move forward. Then we turned to Berkeley Lab analyses for more insights.

Approximately 858 GWdc of solar and over 1 TWh of batteries are in development Government research shows that solar-plus-storage is coming to dominate the nation’s power grid queues, representing the majority of new power plant applications.

PG&E $11 million pilot programs to accelerate vehicle-to-everything technologies Pacific Gas & Electric is developing three pilot programs to test how bi-directional EVs and chargers can send power to the grid.

50 states of solar incentives: Rhode Island The small but mighty state of Rhode Island was the first in the nation to set a goal of 100% renewables by 2030,

Summit Ridge energizes Montgomery County’s first ground-mount community solar project The 2.5 MW installation will help the city towards its goal of eliminating greenhouse emissions in its operations by 2035.

Consumers Energy seeks landowners for siting utility scale solar in Michigan The utility seeks farm fields, brownfield sites, and publicly owned properties ranging from about 500 to 900 acres as it plans to add 8 GW of solar by 2040.