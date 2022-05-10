Sunrise brief: SpaceX to add Trina solar and Tesla batteries to its Starbase facility

Also on the rise: Western and Southeastern utilities’ progress in advancing 194 GW of solar projects is a mystery. Michigan utility seeks land siting utility scale solar. Approximately 858 GWdc of solar and over 1 TWh of batteries are in development. Summit Ridge energizes Montgomery County’s first ground-mount community solar project. PG&E $11 million pilot programs to accelerate vehicle-to-everything technologies. 50 states of solar incentives: Rhode Island.

Image: Tesla

SpaceX to increase on-site solar and Tesla Powerpack battery capacity its Starbase facility  Using Trina Solar panels and Tesla Powerpack batteries, the company will expand its Boca Chica, Texas on-site facility by about 30%.

Western and Southeastern utilities’ progress in advancing 194 GW of solar projects is a mystery  As Western and Southeastern utilities process 194 GW of solar interconnection requests, we asked 20 of them about the final cost studies they completed last year, which would permit projects to move forward. Then we turned to Berkeley Lab analyses for more insights.

Approximately 858 GWdc of solar and over 1 TWh of batteries are in development  Government research shows that solar-plus-storage is coming to dominate the nation’s power grid queues, representing the majority of new power plant applications.

PG&E $11 million pilot programs to accelerate vehicle-to-everything technologies  Pacific Gas & Electric is developing three pilot programs to test how bi-directional EVs and chargers can send power to the grid.

50 states of solar incentives: Rhode Island  The small but mighty state of Rhode Island was the first in the nation to set a goal of 100% renewables by 2030,

Summit Ridge energizes Montgomery County’s first ground-mount community solar project  The 2.5 MW installation will help the city towards its goal of eliminating greenhouse emissions in its operations by 2035.

Consumers Energy seeks landowners for siting utility scale solar in Michigan  The utility seeks farm fields, brownfield sites, and publicly owned properties ranging from about 500 to 900 acres as it plans to add 8 GW of solar by 2040.

 

