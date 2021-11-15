Sunrise brief: Solar+storage microgrid for EV bus charging wins $6m in funding

The LA transit agency won a grant for a microgrid to be used to charge its growing fleet of EV buses.

Transit agency to install a solar+storage system for EV bus charging. The Los Angeles transit agency will deploy 1.5 MW of rooftop and bus solar canopy paired with a 4.5 MWh energy storage system.

Costs for all types of PV systems continue to fall, NREL benchmark report says. In a change from previous years’ reports, however, balance of systems costs have increased or remained flat across sectors in 2021.

Financing arranged for 75 MW solar project near Denver. The project has power purchase agreements in place with CORE Electric Cooperative and Holy Cross Energy.

PV distributor Soligent to be acquired by City Electric Supply. Subject to regulatory approval, the electrical wholesale distributor will purchase the PV equipment distributor.

Reuse or replace? IEA PVPS analysis considers all options for underperfoming PV modules.

Startup Sunday: Solar shingle installer moves headquarters. Also starting up: a company designing standardized PV systems for freight trains and trucks joins an accelerator, and an EV maker forms a strategic partnership to recycle batteries.