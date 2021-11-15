Financing arranged for 75 MW solar project near Denver

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments and Torch Clean Energy reached financial notice to proceed on the Hunter Solar project, a 75 MWac solar facility located near Denver.
Hunter was initially developed by Cypress Creek Renewable, and acquired in a joint venture between the Shaw business unit and Torch.
Hunter has two power purchase agreements, one with CORE Electric Cooperative and one with Holy Cross Energy, for the project’s full capacity.
Fifth Third Bank and National Cooperative Services Corp. served as coordinating lead arrangers and lenders for the acquisition, construction, and operation of the project.
This is D.E. Shaw Renewable’s first solar site in Colorado.
Primoris will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, while Hunt Electric will serve as EPC contractor for the substation. Solv Inc. will provide ongoing operations and maintenance services.
