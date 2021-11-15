Transit agency to install a solar+storage system for EV bus charging

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation was awarded a $6 million grant by the California Energy Commission to install an EV fleet charging system that will be powered by a solar and storage microgrid.

The solar and storage microgrid paired with 104 EV chargers will support the transit agency’s adoption of electric buses as it moves toward to a planned fully electric fleet by 2028. The transit agency will deploy 1.5 MW of rooftop and bus solar canopy paired with a 4.5 MWh energy storage system provided by Apparent at the Washington Bus Yard to help power five Proterra 1.5 MW fleet chargers with 104 remote EV charging dispensers.

The microgrid will use Apparent’s grid operating system platform to integrate Proterra Energy’s charging infrastructure with energy generation to coordinate how and when the electric buses are charged.

In 2019, the City of Los Angeles established the goal for its transit agency to achieve an entirely electrified bus fleet by 2028. Earlier this year, Proterra delivered its 25th ZX5 battery-electric transit bus to the agency.

Proterra Inc. designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology equipment for commercial applications. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

Apparent Inc. is an energy management company that provides software and connected hardware for microgrid applications. The company is based in Novato, California.