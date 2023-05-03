Sunrise brief: Solar testing group warns of degradation risk for TOPCon 

Solar testing group warns of degradation risk for TOPCon The Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) raised the issue of ultraviolet-induced degradation of the trending technology in its PV Module Index 2022.
Colorado passes bill to speed up solar permitting, inspection HB-1234 provides nearly $1,000,000 to help local governments streamline solar permitting and inspection to support solar adoption.
California bill to mandate bidirectional chargers for all EVs sold after 2026 California’s legislature advanced SB-233 last week. If the 14 million+ cars currently registered in the state had a 75 kWh battery, the combined energy storage would amount to just over a terawatt-hour.
Oregon utility’s IRP calls for 400 MW energy storage development The 400 MW nameplate capacity projects can provide enough clean power for 260,000 homes at four-hour intervals during peak power usage times such as weeknights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BayWa r.e. procures credit facility for 2024-26 portfolio Funding will support BayWa r.e.’s efforts to advance its pipeline of solar, solar-plus-storage and storage projects across five states.
Big PV plants may have positive climate impact in deserts, say researchers Chinese researchers have discovered that solar plants might reduce evaporation and wind speeds in the Gobi Desert, while also increasing soil relative humidity, according to a series of simulations with different emission scenarios.
Delta-Q reaches full-scale production of electric vehicle charger with DC-DC converter The Vancouver-based company introduced a 3.3 kW charger with a converter compatible with the vehicle’s auxiliary DC loads.
