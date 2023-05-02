Delta-Q reaches full-scale production of electric vehicle charger with DC-DC converter

Delta-Q announced it has achieved full-scale production of a mid-power electric vehicle charger, the XV3300. The battery charger is designed for implementation by EV original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of electric vehicles and is available for both off-board and on-board applications.

The 3.3 kW battery charger comes with a 500 W DC-DC converter to power the vehicles’ auxiliary loads and an EV charging station interface. The auxiliary load device can support vehicle accessories like air conditioners, controllers, lights, turn signals, navigation, and communications devices. It is available in 58.8 V, 65 V and 120 V DC models.

The product is scalable, allowing EV manufacturers to stack up to three chargers for power levels up to 10 kW. Delta-Q said the battery charger, cased in an IP67 rated enclosure, offers OEMs with a rugged option for electrifying off-road applications.

“No other 3.3 kW charger on the market also includes a DC/DC converter for auxiliary DC loads and an EVSE charging interface in such a compact size,” said Mourad Chergui, senior product manager, Delta-Q.

To extend battery life and improve charge times, the XV3300 charger is programmed with algorithms to deliver precise charges to batteries of various chemistries and voltages. It has protections against short circuits, over-voltage, and over-temperature for safe operation.

The charger is tested for automotive-grade shock and vibration. It is sealed in an aluminum die-cast enclosure, protecting the device from dust, liquids, and the effects of immersion up to one meter of water.

The device complies with SAE J1772 (levels 1 and 2) and IEC 61851 (modes 2 and 3) to charge from standard EVSE AC charging stations across North America and Europe.

Delta-Q is a member of the Zapi Group and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company spans five continents, servicing industries such as electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, e-mobility, floor care machines, utility/recreational vehicles, and new markets, like construction and outdoor power equipment.