Sunrise brief: Moss Landing incident likely not due to li-ion batteries, Vistra says

Moss Landing incident likely not related to lithium-ion batteries. Vistra said its root cause review has not found any battery temperature measurements in excess of established limits at the time safety systems activated.

Arevon Energy taps Tesla for 2 GW/6 GWh of storage supply. Tesla Megapacks will be installed at California load centers in a series of projects called the Falcon portfolio.

Aquamarine solar project enters service with first 125 MW of capacity. At full build-out, the 20,000-acre California park could have the capacity to deliver 2.7 GW of renewable energy.

LS Energy Solutions offers modular energy storage. Components are factory pre-assembled and both models include a string inverter system and Tier-1 lithium-ion batteries.

Watch: ABB launches fast electric vehicle charger. The company said its Terra 360 charger can charge any electric car in 15 minutes or less at a maximum output of 360kW.

Commerce asks antidumping group to reveal themselves. The Department reset the clock after it asked the anonymous group of petitioners for more information.

Leeward Renewable signs PPA for solar-plus-storage. A community choice aggregator will buy energy from the 102 MW solar facility and related 52 MW/208 MWh energy storage system.

DOE launches $2.5 million prize. The prize is intended to fund organizations working with disadvantaged communities in clean energy and foster connections between DOE and innovators.