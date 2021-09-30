Watch: ABB launches fast electric vehicle charger

ABB released the Terra 360, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charger that it said can deliver 100km (62 miles) of range in less than three minutes. The company said it can charge any EV fully in 15 minutes or less at the charger’s full output of 360kW.
The modular charger can charge up to four vehicles at a time and has applications for refueling stations, urban charging stations, retail parking and fleets.
ABB said its platform guides users through the charging process and shows the state of charge of the EV battery and the residual time before the end of an optimal charge session.
The company said its chargers have a small footprint and can be installed in locations where space is at a premium.
“With road transport accounting for nearly a fifth of global CO2 emissions, e-mobility is critical to achieving the Paris climate goal. We will also lead by example by switching our entire fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles to non-emitting vehicles,” said Theodor Swedjemark, chief communications and sustainability officer at ABB.
ABB entered the EV charger market in 2010 said it has sold more than 460,000 EV chargers across more than 88 markets.
