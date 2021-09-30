Sunrise brief: Solar shone in Q2 but its future is unsettled as bottlenecks and tariff threats persist

U.S. solar notches record Q2, but faces bottleneck issues. The second quarter of 2021 was the 4th best on record as the U.S. installed 5.7 GW of capacity.

Commerce asks antidumping group for more info. Keeps solar tariff issue alive and unsettled.

ESS to supply energy storage batteries to SB Energy. The first storage system under the agreement has been delivered to a location in California, and will be commissioned in October.

Leeward Renewable signs PPA for solar-plus-storage. A community choice aggregator will buy energy from the 102 MW solar facility and related 52 MW/208 MWh energy storage system.

People on the Move. Avangrid Renewables, Sense, ClimeCo, and more

Renewable generation hit an all-time high in the first half of 2021. Solar is growing at an unrivaled rate, and wind is now the nation’s largest single renewable energy source.

The world’s largest solar parks. In the third of a series of four blogs, we focus on the world’s largest solar parks.