ESS to supply energy storage batteries to SB Energy

Long-duration battery maker ESS Inc. said it entered into a framework agreement with SB Energy, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp., to deploy 2 GWh of batteries through 2026.

In connection with the agreement, the first ESS system has been delivered to an SB Energy location in Davis, California, and will be commissioned in October. SB Energy said it plans to install additional ESS flow battery systems in Texas and California.

ESS deploys iron-, salt-, and water-based batteries, which it said eliminates the risk of the batteries catching fire.

ESS also recently closed an order with Enel Green Power España to deliver 17 battery systems with a combined capacity of 8.5 MWh. The project will support a solar farm in Spain as a part of a broader EU-wide engagement, providing resilience for the local power grid.

SB Energy owns five utility-scale solar projects totaling 1.7 GW in Texas and California, and is developing a multi-gigawatt pipeline of domestic solar and storage projects to be built over the next few years.

ESS Inc. designs, builds, and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of energy capacity.