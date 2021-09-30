Leeward Renewable signs PPA for solar-plus-storage

Leeward Renewable Energy and Peninsula Clean Energy signed a 15-year solar-plus-storage Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) involving Leeward’s 102 MW Chaparral Solar Facility in Kern County, California.

Under the agreement, Peninsula Clean Energy will also buy the energy and capacity from Chaparral’s 52 MW (208 MWh) battery storage system.

Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors approved the PPA on September 25. It is the organization’s first to involve a solar-plus-storage project.

Construction of the facility will begin in December 2021 and the project is expected to begin delivering energy by December 2023. Leeward will own and operate the facility.

Peninsula Clean Energy is a Community Choice Aggregation agency and acts as the official electricity provider for San Mateo County and, beginning in 2022, for the City of Los Banos.