Arevon Energy taps Tesla for 2 GW of storage supply

Arevon Energy said that it has purchased a 2 GW supply of Tesla Megapacks in support of its growing utility-scale storage portfolio through a master supply agreement.

The purchase price was not disclosed, however this is not the first deal between the two companies. Arevon said it anticipates to install 250 MW/1,000 MWh of Tesla Megapack energy storage systems in California and Nevada by the end of the year.

“This agreement ensures that Arevon can deliver near-term storage solutions to our customers, mitigating the risk of supply shortages and project delays,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon chief operating officer.

The storage units purchased are expected to support the Falcon portfolio, a joint undertaking of Arevon and energy company Tenaska to develop standalone storage projects in California load centers over the next four years. These facilities can be configured to provide up to four hours of battery-delivered energy during peak times of day. Well-sited standalone battery systems improve local reliability and can help prevent grid outages.

About a month ago, Arevon and Nextracker came to a supply agreement for Nextracker to supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems for a 1.5 GW portfolio of projects in Indiana and Nevada.

Of the seven projects, which are all expected to be operational by the end of 2023, five are located in Indiana: Elliott (200 MW), Gibson (280 MW), Ratts 1 and Ratts 2 (both 150 MW), and Posey (300 MW). The 250 MW Citadel project will be located outside of Reno, Nevada and the 232 MW Townsite plant will be in Boulder City, Nevada.