People on the Move: Avangrid Renewables, Sense, ClimeCo, and more

ClimeCo said that Karin Corfee joined its Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. Corfee also serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services. Corfee holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Economy of Natural Resources from the University of California at Berkeley.
Avangrid Renewables LLC named Jose Antonio Miranda as president onshore where he will oversee growth of the company’s solar and onshore wind businesses. He previously was CEO of onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and chairman of its boards in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. He earlier held a variety of roles over a 10-year period at engineering firm ABB. Miranda holds MBA from ICADE (Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, Spain) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Superior Technical Institute of Industrial Engineers of Gijón (Oviedo University, Spain).
Smart home company Sense said that Jackie Barry Hamilton joined the company as CFO. Over the past 20 years, she has held CFO roles at multiple companies. She most recently was CFO at Zoom Telephonics. Earlier, she was CFO at Netcracker Technology Corp., a unit of NEC Corporation. She also was CFO at Intronis, a private, venture-backed emerging growth company that provides cloud-based data protection and recovery services. She holds an MS in Finance from Boston College and a BA from Simmons University in Finance and International Business.
Bloom Energy Corp. named Edward Vallejo as VP, investor relations. He brings over two decades of experience as a financial and operational executive, including work in finance, as well as launching and developing an investor relations department. Before joining Bloom Energy, Vallejo served as VP of investor relations and ESG reporting at American Water.
Sponsored: Business Development Director, Dallas, Texas
As Director, Business Development you will be responsible for Business development initiatives in the South Western US to develop and implement US plans for strategic business development in line with profit objectives, revenues, and bookings objectives. You will direct the allocation of resources for the acquisition of new business in new markets and the disposition of existing businesses, close additional business with new and existing clients and manage project engagements that results in on-going, retainer work, undertake high level sales and business activities to maximize exposure, and initiate and expand relationships with both international and US banks and investors funding large scale solar projects in US.
You will also develop strategies for establishing long-term partnerships with clients and for ensuring client satisfaction, develop working relationships with new industry partners such as e.g., testing labs or other advisory firms, participate in industry tradeshows and seminars through participation and speaking engagements, oversee deal negotiations, contract development, due diligence, and other business development or alliance development projects, and coordinate with a dynamic team of quality assurance engineers, solar industry professionals, and commercial team members in North America, Asia, Europe and South America along with external partners to execute project engagements for clients in US.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree: background in engineering / technical / renewables /business administration is preferre
- 5+ years of professional experience
- Technical knowledge and at least one engineering degree is a plus
- Knowledge of modules, inverters, racking and if possible other BOS components in the solar industry as well as battery storage
- Project management experience in a consulting, market research or services-based business
- Fluent in English, knowledge of other languages is a plus
- Proficient with MS PowerPoint, Excel and Word
- Knowledge of HubSpot, Salesforce or any other CRM software
More details are here.
Send your job change announcements to david.wagman@pv-magazine.com.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.