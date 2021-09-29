People on the Move: Avangrid Renewables, Sense, ClimeCo, and more

ClimeCo said that Karin Corfee joined its Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. Corfee also serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services. Corfee holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Economy of Natural Resources from the University of California at Berkeley.

Avangrid Renewables LLC named Jose Antonio Miranda as president onshore where he will oversee growth of the company’s solar and onshore wind businesses. He previously was CEO of onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and chairman of its boards in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. He earlier held a variety of roles over a 10-year period at engineering firm ABB. Miranda holds MBA from ICADE (Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, Spain) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Superior Technical Institute of Industrial Engineers of Gijón (Oviedo University, Spain).

Smart home company Sense said that Jackie Barry Hamilton joined the company as CFO. Over the past 20 years, she has held CFO roles at multiple companies. She most recently was CFO at Zoom Telephonics. Earlier, she was CFO at Netcracker Technology Corp., a unit of NEC Corporation. She also was CFO at Intronis, a private, venture-backed emerging growth company that provides cloud-based data protection and recovery services. She holds an MS in Finance from Boston College and a BA from Simmons University in Finance and International Business.

Bloom Energy Corp. named Edward Vallejo as VP, investor relations. He brings over two decades of experience as a financial and operational executive, including work in finance, as well as launching and developing an investor relations department. Before joining Bloom Energy, Vallejo served as VP of investor relations and ESG reporting at American Water.

