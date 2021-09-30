Aquamarine solar project enters service with first 125 MW of capacity

CIM Group said that the first 125 MW phase of the Aquamarine solar PV project at Westlands Solar Park in California has reached commercial operation and is serving Valley Clean Energy Alliance and Silicon Valley Power.
Aquamarine’s second 125 MW phase is under construction and is expected to be complete and operational by year-end. At full build-out, the Westlands park will have the capacity to deliver 2.7 GW of renewable energy.
WAAREE Energies, one of the largest module manufacturers in India, delivered 385Wp and 390Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules.
Commercial operation was achieved following the approval by Pacific Gas & Electric authorizing Cal-ISO to connect Aquamarine to the power grid. Cal-ISO in turn authorized Aquamarine to begin synchronization and start a power generation test project providing power to the grid. The test period was successfully concluded and Aquamarine officially began commercial operations on September 17.
Aquamarine has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) including a 50 MW contract with Valley Clean Energy Alliance, the City of Santa Clara (Silicon Valley Power) for renewable energy credits (REC) associated with 75 MW of capacity. CIM Group is currently negotiating additional PPAs with other potential counter parties for Aquamarine and future phases the park.
The energy park eventually could encompass more than 20,000 acres in California’s San Joaquin Valley in western Fresno and Kings Counties. It is identified as a Competitive Renewable Energy Zone through the Renewable Energy Transmission Initiative process.
