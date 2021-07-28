WAAREE Energies supplies modules for massive California solar project

WAAREE Energies, the largest module manufacturer in India, has completed the delivery of 300+ MW solar modules for Aquamarine, a 250MW solar photovoltaic project that is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in California’s San Joaquin Valley, between Sacramento and San Francisco.

Specifically, WAAREE delivered 385Wp and 390Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation, with some of the modules expected for use in other installations within Westlands Solar Park, as the delivery capacity exceeds Aquamarine’s capacity.

As for the installation, the panels will be installed on steel posts at a height of 8 to 10 feet above the ground on a fixed-tilt system. There is set to be a short turnaround between delivery and installation, as Aquamarine is expected to be fully operational by fall 2021.

The Aquamarine project is owned by CMI group, and has one power purchase agreement (PPA) in place for 50 MW of capacity with Valley Clean Energy Alliance, a locally-governed electricity provider for the California cities of Davis, Woodland, Winters and unincorporated portions of Yolo County. The project also has 75 MW in place with the city of Santa Clara, and another PPA of undisclosed capacity with Anaheim Public Utility. Additional PPAs are being pursued for the remainder of the project’s capacity.