People on the Move: 8Minute Solar, Romeo Power, Mosaic, Li-Cycle Corp., and more

8minute Solar Energy named Jennifer D. Arasimowicz as its general counsel and corporate secretary. She will lead the legal and human resources teams, and also oversee compliance, governance, intellectual property strategy and protection, as well as company ESG initiatives. Arasimowicz has more than 20 years of experience advising private and public companies in the renewable energy and technology industries. She previously was part of the FuelCell Energy leadership team and earlier served as general counsel for Total Energy and also as a partner and chair of the utility law practice group at Shipman & Goodwin.

Romeo Power named Matthew Sant to the role of general counsel. Sant earlier served as VP and deputy general counsel at Skyworks Solutions. He earlier worked at Broadcom Corp. and also was a partner at Irell & Manella where he served as co-chair of the firm’s emerging technologies practice.

Financing platform Mosaic named Richard Johns as chief of funding, and Morey Carlson as chief accountant and controller.

Recycling company Li-Cycle Corp. named Dawei Li to the role of VP of Asia where he will oversee Li-Cycle’s team, business development, and commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility rollout across the continent. Prior to joining Li-Cycle, he served as the global business director for lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp. Earlier, he was a global segment marketing manager for Eastman Chemical, and began his career in Shanghai, China, working for PwC.

Battery technology developer Viridi Parente named Steve Finch as president of manufacturing and community engagement. He most recently served as plant manager of GM’s Powertrain plant in Tonawanda, New York, where he served from 2007 until his retirement in 2017. Finch earlier managed GM’s engine plant in Flint, Michigan.

Sponsored: Regional Electrical Manager, Bend, OR

The Regional Electrical Manager will be the business unit leader for the operations and maintenance of solar facilities in Oregon. The manager is responsible for safe and timely completion of all service obligations as well as growth of the Oregon portfolio.

Responsibilities:

Position is a balance of office and in field work providing leadership and guidance to service crews

Instill company values and culture of quality customer service throughout Oregon staff

Oversee and manage all service obligations

Manage Oregon crews and subcontractors – Supervise up to 10 field technicians

Manage company tools and resources and adhere to business unit budget

Coordinate emergency response and ensure 365 day emergency response guarantee

Daily creation and approval of work orders

Prepare and schedule field technicians for daily tasks

Remotely guide field technicians in troubleshooting and repair work as needed

Be available to take technician phone calls 7 days a week, except during PTO

Assist with field technician hiring process and resource allocation

Maintain technical expertise in the area of solar O&M best practices, tools, techniques, and implementation of new practices

Requirements:

Oregon Supervising Electrician License preferred

5 years of experience in utility solar PV

3 years service or project oriented management experience

Ability to create and support team morale

Working knowledge and experience operating under OSHA 1910.269, NFPA 70E,B

Exemplary verbal and written communication skills

Team oriented attitude

Prioritizes safety daily, actively participate and lead site safety meetings

General computer, network, and technology proficiency

Values staff development and organizational excellence

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds frequently

