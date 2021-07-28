California CCAs contract for 778 MW of solar

Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), two community choice aggregators in California, have signed contracts for 778 MW of renewable energy generation and just under 120 MW of energy storage in California.

Of the 778 MW of renewable capacity, 634 are set to be derived from solar projects, with the remaining 144 MW coming from wind projects. In total, one solar farm, three solar-plus-storage assets and one wind power project are under joint contract, while the remaining wind project is under 100% contract to SVCE, and a 70 MW solar installation with 17.5 MW of storage is under 100% contract with CCCE.

One of the joint projects is in Arizona, while the remainder are in California.

The new capacity comes as a result of the Request for Offers jointly issued by the two agencies in 2019 and 2020, and the signings mark now 12 total power contracts that the agencies have come to terms to together, totaling 1,470 MW at a cost of $2.77 billion.

The vast majority of the projects included in this procurement are in various stages of construction and development, with just the 66 MW AES Mountain View wind project having already achieved commercial operation.

Moving forward, both agencies are part of a larger group looking to procure 500 MW of long-duration storage, along with seven other CCAs through California Community Power.