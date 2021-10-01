LS Energy Solutions offers modular energy storage for C&I and utility applications

LS Energy Solutions launched its AiON Energy Storage System (ESS), a modular AC energy storage solution for 1-hour and 2- to 4-hour applications.

Components are pre-assembled at the factory and both models include the company’s string inverter system and Tier-1 lithium-ion batteries. Two models are being marketed for applications that include smaller-scale C&I storage systems to utility-scale applications.

The AiON-ESS includes an energy management system intended to maximize the benefit of energy storage in supporting operating modes from basic power quality control for grid interface to fully automated energy management controls.