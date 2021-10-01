Key Capture Energy inks battery supply deal with Sungrow

Key Capture Energy has said that it has come to terms on a deal with Sungrow, under which Sungrow will supply Key Capture with fully integrated two-hour battery systems for 390 MW of new battery storage projects.

The agreement designates Sungrow to provide the cells, enclosures, cabling, transformers, power converter system (PCS), and all software and controls systems, as well as to provide maintenance services on this tranche of projects, all of which are set to commence construction in 2021 and 2022.

The projects will be specifically supplied with Sungrow’s ST2752UX BESS unit and its PCS SC5000UD-MV inverter.

The supply represents a significant amount of capacity fulfilled for Key Capture, as the 390 MW purchased actually represent a greater battery capacity than Key Capture, which has operated since 2016, has both under construction and in operation, which currently sits at 254 MW.

According to key capture, the company’s installed and under construction capacity is set to increase greatly in the coming years, with more than 3,000 MW of storage projects across the United States in the company’s development pipeline.

“With SK E&S as Key Capture Energy’s new owner and our battery supply locked in through 2022, we look forward to collaborating closely with Sungrow to build and operate lasting and sustainable projects as KCE works to become the leading energy storage company in the United States,” said Co-founder and CEO of Key Capture Energy, Jeff Bishop.