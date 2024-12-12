Sunrise brief: CPUC kicks community solar deadline to 2026

California Public Utilities Commission kicks community solar deadline to 2026 Kicking the deadline further down the road may put the state in peril of losing the funds, as the EPA, which runs the Solar For All program, requires all awards to begin to be deployed within the first year of grant being effective.

Strata cuts ribbon on 70 MW Inland Empire Energy Storage project The California facility will supply 280 MWh of electricity to support PG&E during peak demand periods.

People on the move: BrightNight, Nevados, LPL Solar and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Unimacts to expand Houston facility for steel solar frame production Origami Solar sees an opportunity to supply module manufacturers in the U.S. market who are switching from imported aluminum frames to domestically made steel frames.

Five charts forecast the future for solar energy Forecasts from the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) show sustained growth through 2030.

String inverters best for partially shaded PV systems, says IEA-PVPS The International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) has released a technical report exploring innovations and challenges in optimizing the performance of partially shaded PV systems.

Commercial and industrial rooftop solar business secures $847 million Solar Landscape has secured $847 million in new funding in 2024, paving the way for more than 200 commercial rooftop solar installations.

Solar drone inspection software company secures $35 million in funding Raptor Maps secured the Series C funding, and plans to use it to accelerate product development, including enhancements in solar automation, work management, and machine-learning insights.