Solar drone inspection software company secures $35 million in funding

Raptor Maps secured $35 million in Series C funding, the solar drone inspection provider announced.
The Boston-based company raised the money in a Series C round led by Maverix Private Equity, along with existing investors MKB, Blue Bear Capital, Congruent Ventures, Buoyant Ventures, and Y Combinator.
Raptor Maps’ software helps solar energy scale and digitizes leading solar portfolios in the North American and global markets. The company digitally models solar panel arrays, aggregating data and images of the systems. Analyzing that information allows operators to sense aberrations in circuitry or problems like vegetation obscuring the panels.
The financing will help Raptor Maps accelerate product development, including enhancements in solar automation, work management, and machine-learning insights. The company says it also plans to expand its team and make further investments in software engineering and data science.
The company’s solar management platform, Raptor Solar, provides a system of record and workflows for asset owners to build, manage, and operate their solar sites. Raptor reports that its platform is designed to improve asset resilience and energy yield, reduce risk and costs, and ultimately increase the rate of return of solar assets.
“Our mission is to revolutionize solar asset management through cutting-edge technology,” said Nikhil Vadhavkar, co-founder and CEO of Raptor Maps. Raptor’s product “provides a fundamentally new approach for solar asset owners to manage OpEx and realize returns that were underwritten in the first place but have slipped out of reach for far too many portfolios.”
“With the support of this elite investment group, we are capitalized to more fully achieve our work of making solar energy the smartest and most competitive electricity source in the economy,” he said.
Raptor Maps publishes an annual report on global PV system underperformance. According to its 2023 report, system-level anomalies are the largest drivers of power losses, with string, inverter, and combiner anomalies affecting the most power as a percentage of total power inspected, at 1.06%, 0.70%, and 0.67%, respectively.
Raptor Maps secured a $22 million Series B investment in 2022 from Canadian private investment firm MacKinnon, Bennett & Co., a specialist in energy, transportation, and climate tech. The company was founded in 2015 in MIT’s Man-Vehicle Laboratory by PhD students, Nikhil Vadhavkar and Eddie Obropta, and it won the $100,000 grand prize in MIT’s Entrepreneurship competition.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.