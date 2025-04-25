In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. Commerce Department slaps unexpectedly high tariffs on solar imports Coalition trade lawyer says the U.S. Department of Commerce’s final tariffs on solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are among the highest rates he’s ever seen.
SunPower rises again Complete Solaria rebranded as SunPower with T.J. Rodgers as its helm.
Bill to build out agrivoltaics in Oklahoma advances With Oklahoma’s sudden surge in solar development, the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at bringing harmony between renewable energy and the state’s farms and ranches.
Solar PPA market remains stable in Q1 2025 Solar power purchase agreements averaged $57.04 per MWh, increasing 1% quarter-over-quarter in North America.
California community solar bill would lower costs for all with no cost-shift A study by Aurora Research finds that AB 1260 would bring multiple benefits to all ratepayers in California including reducing peak demand while also avoiding expensive infrastructure upgrades.
Partnership forms to advance one of the largest U.S. solar projects NovaSource Power was selected as operations and maintenance provider to a 1.6 GW solar project in Indiana.
