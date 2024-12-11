People on the move: BrightNight, Nevados, LPL Solar and more

LPL Solar LLC promoted Jake Neumann to vice president/project executive. In this role, Jake will continue to oversee the company’s extensive portfolio of utility-scale solar initiatives. At at LPL Solar, Jake has been instrumental in managing a range of significant solar developments. With over 12 years of experience in construction, six of which have focused on solar energy, he has overseen more than 3.2 GW of capacity across 19 solar plants.
Nevados named Frank Witt director of strategic sourcing. He was previously associate director, strategi sourcing, risk, cost and project management at Collins Aerospace.
BrightNight welcomed Logan Granger as its new chief technical officer. He will lead the Technology, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and O&M. Granger brings over two decades of industry experience and technical expertise, having held leadership roles at PowerLight, SunPower, First Solar, 8minutenergy, and NRG Renewables. Most recently, he was a founding member of the leadership team at Clearway Energy Group, where he oversaw Technical Services.
Rapidan Energy Group welcomed Mike Zyglicki as senior vice president. He will supervise and expand Rapidan’s business development team. Zyglicki is a seasoned energy sales executive who has held leadership roles including senior director of commercial sales specialists at S&P Global, U.S. director of sales at Premier Oilfield Group, and North and South America manager of sales for Baker Hughes.
