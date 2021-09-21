Sunrise brief: 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030, NY governor says

New York governor calls for 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030. An expansion on NY-Sun could create up to 60,000 jobs and advance New York’s position towards achieving 70% renewables by 2030.

Project enters service in Alabama, nearly doubling the state’s installed solar capacity. Muscle Shoals clocks in at 227 MW, making it the largest solar project in Alabama.

Broad Reach buys energy storage equipment from SYL Battery. Equipment from the Chinese supplier will support the Cascade Energy Storage project in California.

Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range. Swedish start-up hopes to commercialize an electric delivery van that is also powered by IBC solar modules placed on its roof.

Top Gun energy storage facility enters service. The 30 MW/120 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system is sited near the former location of the naval aviation training center also known as Top Gun.

Residential rooftop solar 101: From azimuth to zoning. Bookmark this page and refer to it often as your project moves forward.

IREC guide aims to help states deploy solar hosting capacity maps. More states require data-rich maps for solar developers, but face challenges in setting requirements to ensure the maps are accurate, useful, and timely.