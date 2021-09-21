Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range

Swedish start-up Clean Motion plans to start producing a solar-powered delivery van Re.Volt starting in the fall of 2022.
The manufacturer said the solar modules deployed on the vehicle’s roofs ensure over 100 km of additional range, with the overall range estimated at around 400 km. The maximum range from the vehicle’s batteries is estimated at between 70 and 280 km/day and the maximum range from solar energy at 130 km/day, depending on geography.
The 23% efficient n-type monocrystalline solar cell technology used was provided by Finnish producer Valoe, with which Clean Motion signed a cooperation agreement in August. Valoe’s products are interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells developed by Germany’s International Solar Energy Research Center Konstanz e.V. (ISC Konstanz), which specializes in IBC technology. The Finnish business began manufacturing its cells in Vilnius, Lithuania, in December after installing IBC production equipment bought from defunct Italian manufacturer Megacell Srl.
The vehicle has a size of 300 x 140 x 170 cm and, when unloaded, weighs in at 250 kg. When loaded, its weight can reach up to 700 kg thanks to a cargo space of 2,500 liters. Further technical details of the vehicle were not revealed.
Founded in 2010, the Lerum-based company also produces Zbee, a light electric three-wheeled vehicle that is available either with a rear seat or with cargo space.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.