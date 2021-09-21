Broad Reach buys energy storage equipment from SYL Battery

Houston-based Broad Reach Power said it will buy energy storage equipment from Chinese manufacturer SYL Battery to support the Cascade Energy Storage project in Stockton, California.

Cascade is a 25 MW/100 MWh front-of-the-meter project slated to enter service by the summer of 2022. Cascade will offer resource adequacy services to Pacific Gas & Electric under a 20-year agreement signed in 2017. Broad Reach acquired the project in late 2020.

This is Broad Reach’s second order with SYL Battery, the first being 47 MWh for the Sierra Energy Storage Project in Jamestown, California. The two companies have set up a framework agreement to enable expedited procurement for Broad Reach Power’s multi-year project pipeline.

Broad Reach Power is backed by investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners, and Mercuria Energy. SYL Battery is a unit of solar panel maker Risen Energy and was established in 2018 at Ningbo on China’s east coast.