Top Gun energy storage facility enters service

RES and San Diego Gas & Electric said that a 30 MW/120 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system located in San Diego has entered service. RES will provide operations and maintenance service for the facility.

The project is named Top Gun in honor of the naval aviation training program once located at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar adjacent to the energy storage facility. The facility includes more than 15,000 lithium-ion batteries. During construction, which began in early 2020, RES said it received its first UL9540 safety certification on battery storage containers.

RES is active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission and distribution. The company’s web site said it has 300 MW of energy storage under development or construction.