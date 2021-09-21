New York Gov. Hochul calls for 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030

A community solar project funded by Starbucks and Generate is providing 2.9 MW of energy capacity in Dutchess County, New York.

NY-Sun, a state solar incentive program for distributed generation assets, has been targeted for expansion today by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Governor is now pursuing a goal of supporting at least 10 GW of distributed solar installed by 2030, up from the current goal of 6 GW by 2025.

Currently, installed distributed solar projects, combined with the projects that are under development, bring the State to 95% of the current goal to install 6 GW of solar by 2025.

The expansion is expected to create 6,000 new jobs, a portion of which will be long-term operations and maintenance positions that would remain throughout the 25+ year project lifespans. The program expansion is also planned to deliver at least 35% of the benefits from the investments to disadvantaged communities and low-to moderate- income New Yorkers.

The expansion of NY-Sun is also expected to speed up the state’s progress towards its stated goal of achieving 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, a milestone on the path to a zero-emission grid.

Gov. Hochul has also called on the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and New York State Department of Public Service to develop a distributed solar roadmap, charting the path to the expanded goal.

The Roadmap will ensure that all projects are developed and sited in a manner that fully considers land use and are advanced in close collaboration with local stakeholders and agricultural communities. Once the Roadmap is filed with the Public Service Commission, it will be issued for public comment and subsequent decision-making in early 2022.

The projects resulting from the expanded goal are expected to power nearly 1.7 million homes.

There are currently over 114,000 NY-Sun supported projects and nearly 6,000 in the NY-Sun pipeline, which are complemented by 73 New York State-supported utility-scale solar projects under development throughout the state. All combined, these projects will deliver enough electricity to power more than 2.2 million homes once completed.

Since being launched in 2011, NY-Sun has put forth more than $1.8 billion to advance the scale-up of solar and move the State closer to having a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry. Tangibly, this funding has supported:

the installation of solar on the rooftop or property of 145,000 homes, spanning every county in New York

over $1 billion in incentives, leveraging $5.3 billion in private investment

over 2,100 percent solar growth in the State

the delivery of enough clean, renewable energy to power over 522,000 New York homes

12,000 jobs in the solar industry

driving down the cost of solar 69% in 10 years

$30 million for projects benefiting environmental justice and disadvantaged communities

“Governor Hochul’s directive to expand the NY-Sun goal sends a clear signal that New York State is committed to continuing to grow its thriving solar industry, in recognition of the critical role that solar energy plays in meeting the State’s climate and clean energy goals.,” said President, CEO, and Climate Action Council Co-Chair for NYSERDA, Doreen M. Harris.

Harris went onto outline that NYSERDA expects 2021 to be New York’s largest year yet for distributed solar installations, and that NYSERDA will stand ready to develop and implement the roadmap.