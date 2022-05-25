Sunrise brief: Incentives drive solar adoption among low- to middle-income residents

Climate First Bank launches residential solar loan platform The solar loans, available to Florida customers, come with no dealer fees. The company seeks partnerships with residential and commercial installers in the state.

National Grid, Convergent Energy + Power, partner on solar and storage for no-wire resiliency The 10 MW/40 MWh of energy storage paired with 15 MW of solar will provide electricity to customers connected to the Pine Grove substation in Cicero, NY during periods of peak demand, cutting down on National Grid’s reliance on gas-fired peaker plants.

Incentives drive solar adoption among low- to middle-income residents With the emerging energy justice agenda, US policymakers could use incentives to help low- to moderate-income households adopt solar, according to a recent Lawrence Berkeley National Lab report.

Bank of America banks on Electrify America EV charging The company announced plans to double its EV charging exposure and intends to have 350 electric vehicle chargers at 90 branch locations.

Anheuser-Busch adds 2.4 MW of solar at eight craft breweries throughout the US Rooftop solar atop Goose Island, Virtue Cider, Devil’s Backbone, Karbach, Four Peaks, and other craft breweries are tangible demonstrations of the commitment by Anheuser-Busch to purchase 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.

Have your say on the future of automation in solar O&M Cost efficiency while maximizing power output is the name of the game in solar project development and asset management. And the automation of the provision of utility scale solar operations and maintenance (O&M) is fast becoming one of the most compelling opportunities. Help shape the future of automation in solar O&M by completing this first-of-its kind survey.

Nextracker, Silicon Ranch reach 1.5 GW supply agreement The deal also includes a shared commitment by both companies to increase domestic supply and promote lower-carbon production processes.