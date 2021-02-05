Product roundup: SunPower, Sunnova, LONGi, and more

Another week, another bunch of announcements! To stay up to date on what’s new, check out this latest clean energy product roundup:

A double from SunPower

SunPower launched its new mySunPower app, a way for homeowners to review and manage their solar generation, energy consumption, and battery storage settings from their mobile devices. The app will be available for download for SunPower Equinox customers starting February 16 on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. It also will be available to all of SunPower’s 285,000 monitoring customers sometime in the second quarter. More info available here.

SunPower also announced a partnership with EagleView, a technology provider of aerial analytics, to help reduce solar installation timelines and costs. SunPower said it has combined EagleView’s high-resolution Roof Reports with the new mySunPower Home Survey app, enabling solar installers and contractors to create precise, construction-ready solar designs without a home visit. The feature set is now available to the company’s nationwide network of more than 600 SunPower residential dealers. More info available here.

0% financing for home solar+storage

Sunnova announced 0% APR financing for home solar and battery storage service with 25-year system protection. The company said new customers may now be eligible to go solar for as low as 0% APR and $0 down with the purchase of a new Sunnova SunSafe solar+battery storage system, or 0.99% APR and $0 down for the purchase of solar-only service.

Sunnova said it provides its 25-year Sunnova Protect limited warranty service coverage for each solar+storage customer, offering maintenance, monitoring, repairs, and replacements. More info available here.

AC-coupled residential battery system

Electriq Power, a California-based developer of home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, launched its PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled solution, the latest addition to the company’s family of PowerPod residential battery systems.

According to Electriq Power, the cobalt-free PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled boasts higher power output with LFP-based batteries and three models of usable capacity—AC-10 (kWh), AC-15 (kWh), and AC-20 (kWh)—to help meet homeowner’s energy storage needs. The product integrates with most solar inverters and has four operating modes: backup, time of use, self-supply, and zero export. More info available here.

Home solar partnership adds storage

Technology provider Enphase Energy expanded its partnership with U.S. residential solar contractor Momentum Solar to include battery storage. Under the agreement, Momentum Solar will now promote and install Enphase Storage systems in addition to Enphase Solar systems as an all-in-one home energy management solution to homeowners.

Momentum Solar currently serves customers throughout the US with operations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada. More info available here.

LONGi modules for rooftop solar

LONGi officially launched its new 66C type Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module (Hi-MO 4m) for the global distributed generation (DG) market. With an area of about 2 m2, weight of 22kg and power of 410-420W, the new module is designed for rooftops in residential, industrial, and commercial applications.

In addition to 66C, the Hi-MO 4m series also offers 60C and 72C types. LONGi said these three products cover power ranges of 370-385 W, 410-420 W, and 450-460W, with maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing DG users with wider flexibility and options. More info available here.

Spruce expands into storage, chargers

Spruce Finance, a Houston-based company with roots in energy efficiency and residential solar energy, has rebranded as Spruce Power. The name change reflects the company’s expanded business model to offer smart energy systems, now enabling customers to optimize and secure their existing solar-powered homes by adding battery storage and smart electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

As a private owner and operator of residential solar assets, Spruce Power serves 80,000 homeowners with leased solar energy systems or energy efficiency upgrades, managing billing and providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services. More info available here.

Rooftop solar survey solution

Utah-based Loveland Innovations updated its drone-based IMGING site survey solution with a new suite of shading analysis tools. With an automated drone flight, rooftop solar design teams using IMGING can now receive solar access, TOF, and TSRF calculations in addition to existing CAD-ready 3D models, roof penetrations, 360° horizon reports, and site documentation data.

The IMGING platform has an iOS app and uses drone flight capabilities to capture aerial data, such as roof and horizon imagery. More info available here.

EV chargers for homes

Wallbox, a Spain-based manufacturer of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced the arrival of Pulsar Plus, the company’s first home EV charger built or the North American market. Compatible with all EVs, Pulsar Plus is available in two configurations: 48Amp (hardwired) and 40Amp, which can be hardwired or connected via an included NEMA 14-50 plug.

Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 40Amp Pulsar Plus is shipping now; the 48Amp version will go on sale later this year. More info available here.