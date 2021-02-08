Sunrise brief: IPL to acquire 195 MW project from Invenergy

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. said it will acquire a 195 MW solar project. Expected to be completed in 2023, the solar project is being developed and built by Chicago-based Invenergy. The deal needs to win approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The project was identified through an all-source request for proposals as part of the utility’s integrated resource planning process. Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

Enphase acquires design services business

Enphase Energy said it will acquire the solar design services business of DIN Engineering Services LLP, based in India.

The business works with local jurisdictions in the U.S. to streamline the proposal and permitting process for installers.

The acquisition offers Enphase’s installers new services by providing proposal drawings and permit plan sets. DIN services are expected to integrates into the Enphase’s Enlighten digital platform, advancing Enphase’s goal to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process across the residential solar industry.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by March 31.

Developer delays Wisconsin solar project

Developers of a 149 MW solar farm in Wisconsin have delayed construction for two years to pursue federal financing. Ranger Power is planning to build the facility to produce electricity for Dairyland Power Cooperative. In January it received permission from state regulators to postpone construction until June 2023 in order to apply for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, which has several programs to support construction and improvement of the electric grid in rural areas.

In order to qualify for the loan, the company must complete an environmental impact study, which typically takes about two years. In a letter to the Public Service Commission, Ranger said the financing would result in lower costs for Dairyland, which supplies electricity to 41 cooperative and municipal utilities serving about 279,000 customers across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois.

Ranger and Dairyland reportedly are renegotiating an existing power purchase agreement related to the project.

Wood Mac EV forecast

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach 62 million units per year by 2050, with a total global EV stock of 700 million, according to new research from Wood Mackenzie.

By 2047, battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and fuel cell vehicle (FCV) sales will combine to pass internal combustion engine (ICE) sales globally for light-duty vehicles for the first time.

EV sales are expected to top a combined 7 million a year in China, Europe, and the U.S. by 2025. Improved EV costs will double EV numbers to a combined 15 million a year in those three regions by 2030. All automobile sales in Europe (86%), China (81%), and North America (78%) will predominantly be EVs by 2050, the report said.

In late January, automaker GM said it would offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade and that 40% of the company’s U.S. models offered will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025. GM said it is investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, up from $20 billion planned a year ago.

The Wood Mackenzie report said that global EV sales grew 38% despite a decline of 20% in all car sales. Led by electric buses and light trucks, annual commercial EV sales are expected to top 3 million by 2025 and triple to nearly 9 million by 2030. Annual commercial vehicle sales are projected to reach 6.4million by 2050, while global stock will grow to 54 million.

Residential chargers are projected to be the primary mode of charging for EVs globally. The report said that such chargers would make up nearly 90% of the total 416 million charging outlets globally by 2050.

Amber Solutions Series B funding

Amber Solutions, a Silicon Valley startup that developed a solid-state AC/DC enabler, as well as an AC switch, has raised more than $8.5 million its 2020 series B funding round from new and existing investors. In addition to the funding, Amber has also started the year by becoming a BIG Innovations 2021 Award winner, a CES 2021 Innovations Award honoree, and a 2021 Edison Award nominee.

“Our commitment to revolutionize the world’s building electrical infrastructure helped Amber enter 2021 with increased investment, new patents, as well as multiple industry award wins and nominations,” said CEO Thar Casey.