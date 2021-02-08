Sigora Solar signs PPA for school-based rooftop solar

Sigora Solar, a residential and commercial installer in Virginia, has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Isle of Wight County Schools to install solar at seven county schools. The rooftop solar projects will total about 3.26 MW.
According to Sigora, the projects will produce an estimated 4,252 MWh of energy, enough to offset nearly half of the schools’ combined energy needs. The PPA is expected to save the district more than $3 million over 20 years.
Principals of the participating schools see the installations as an opportunity for students to learn about solar technology and take part in combating climate change.
Project construction is expected to be completed this fall.
Sigora Solar said the company’s commercial unit has doubled its installation capacity over the past three years and is forecast to do so again in 2021, due in part to public projects like this one.
