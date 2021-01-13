Invenergy completes construction financing for Texas solar giant

Chicago-based Invenergy has completed construction financing for the first phase of its Samson Solar Energy Center in Texas.
The initial phase includes 250 MW of the total 1.31 GW project, which is slated to be among the largest solar energy facilities in the United States upon completion.
Santander acted as admin agent, coordinating lead arranger, and bookrunner. Societe Generale and CaixaBank acted as joint lead arrangers for the financing, which includes a construction loan, letter of credit facility, and back-leverage term loan.
Invenergy called the step a “significant milestone” in bringing the project to life. Financial details were not disclosed.
Located in Lamar, Red River, and Franklin counties, Samson Solar is planned to commence operation in five phases. With the first phase currently under construction, the full project is slated to be operational in 2023.
Announced in November 2020, Samson Solar supports the sustainability objectives of five major consumer brands, including AT&T and McDonald’s, and will supply power to three Texas municipalities through long-term power purchase agreements.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
With Biden coming to power soon it might be possible to allow access to part of the Nevada Nuclear Test Site. Hundreds of square miles of slightly contaminated and ‘access controlled’ land could be made available. This sun-drenched area is otherwise wasted real estate and is not being utilized for anything. A Terawatt size power station awaits….
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.