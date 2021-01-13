California craft brewery adds solar from Duke Renewables

Duke Energy and Firestone Walker Brewing completed a 2.1 MW solar array and 281 kW solar carport on a 9.7 acre site in Paso Robles, California.
The arrays will generate most of the brewery’s energy, which is used to brew and bottle 6 million cases of beer annually.
REC Solar designed and built the project, and Duke Energy Renewables provided Firestone Walker with financing through a 25-year power purchase agreement.
The solar array is adjacent to the brewery and features ground-mounted single-axis trackers. It is projected to generate 4,055 MWh of electricity in its first year. The solar carport is expected to boost the brewery’s total solar production to 4,570 MWh.
Project planning began in late 2016, with groundbreaking in April 2020. In addition to the solar arrays, the project includes utility substation upgrades.
