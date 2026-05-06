Signature Solar announces Reno, NV distribution center, targets South Carolina for next facility

Signature Solar, a solar distributor and direct-to-consumer solar products company based in Sulphur Springs, Texas, has announced plans to open a new warehouse and retail facility in Reno, Nevada, to serve as a hub for serving west coast customers and receiving the company’s incoming overseas shipments.

The facility will include 76,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 2,000 square-foot retail store, similar to Signature Solar’s main warehouse and retail space in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

In conversation with pv magazine USA, Signature Solar president Brian Pascoe said the Texas retail store draws customers from up to 300 miles away, and the new Reno store will include some features designed to draw in customers from the surrounding area, including the northern California market, which is home to many of the company’s DIY customers.

“We worked with a retail architect for a brand new design,” Pascoe said. “We’ll have some pretty innovative displays in that retail store, so customers can really get hands-on with our products. We’ll also be able to do system design in the store.”

In addition to serving DIY customers, the warehouse and retail store will also serve Signature Solar’s B2B installer and EPC customers. According to Pascoe, the Reno location provides the company with “a great logistics corridor,” providing a first stop for products shipped from overseas and helping to shorten shipping times and reduce freight costs for west coast customers.

The Reno distribution facility will also support Sun Atlas Power, Signature Solar’s in-house EPC. The companies together provide homeowners with turnkey solar installations featuring products from Signature Solar, with professional installation by experts in many parts of the country.

Pascoe said Sun Atlas Power has nearly completed the process of becoming licensed in California, and already holds the appropriate contractor licenses in Nevada and other surrounding states.

“We’re super excited about expanding and growing,” said Pascoe. “Being able to do what we’ve done in East Texas tells us this is a blueprint for success.”

Following the opening of its Reno location, Pascoe said Signature Solar plans to continue expanding, with South Carolina as the planned site of its next facility, likely opening by the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.