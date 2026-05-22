Polar Racking launches solar asset management division for North American market

Polar Racking announced it has launched its Solar Asset Management Division, a dedicated operations and maintenance (O&M) practice designed to service utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

The new division expands the Mississauga, Ontario-based company’s portfolio into an end-to-end service provider. The O&M practice will deliver field-based and remote lifecycle support for solar assets throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

As regional solar portfolios mature, asset owners are increasingly grappling with performance degradation that stems from minor, compounding mechanical and control-related faults rather than catastrophic equipment failures. Structural shifts like tracker misalignment, field-aging hardware, and network communication errors frequently go unnoticed by asset management software until production losses are realized.

The new business branch is structured as a proactive service model focused on five operational pillars:

Field inspections and mechanical assessments: Structural integrity reviews and tracking alignment checks to catch geometric variations before they restrict energy yield.

Remote monitoring and controls diagnostics: Real-time fault detection covering tracking logic, system response, and network stability to minimize reactive on-site mobilization.

Direct field engineering access: Providing asset owners with dedicated access to regional field teams to bridge operational gaps between scheduled maintenance routines.

Operator capacity training: Site-specific, hands-on instruction for localized operations teams to lower response times and improve in-house diagnostic capabilities.

Performance reporting: Monthly site-level analytics coupled with prescriptive engineering recommendations aimed at maximizing total uptime and long-term asset health.

“We have spent years in the field deploying racking and tracking systems across hundreds of sites in some of the most demanding environments in North America. We know what happens to these assets over time—and we know what asset owners need to protect their returns,” said Sam Alradhi, VP of Operations at Polar Racking. “This division was built in direct response to what our customers were asking for—a single, trusted partner who can support them from day one through the life of the project.”

Unlike traditional O&M structures that operate on a strictly reactive basis, Polar Racking is positioning its asset management wing to integrate alongside pre-construction and EPC engineering workflows. The team leverages the company’s manufacturing background across varied terrains and weather profiles, including high-snow regions, high-wind island markets, and complex topography.

The operational expansion follows accelerating project procurement across North America, including fresh regional pipelines like Ontario’s Second Long-Term Procurement (LT2) program. With developers looking to de-risk supply chain complexities and post-construction liabilities, consolidating equipment procurement, geotechnical installation, and long-term asset optimization under a single balance-of-system entity addresses a clear market demand.

Polar Racking currently maintains an active pipeline of more than 7 GW of solar mounting and foundation projects. The supplier manufactures a range of fixed-tilt structures, single-axis trackers, and structural foundations including driven posts, helical piles, ground screws, and ballast options.