In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

Experts predict the top trends in U.S. residential solar for 2026

As the residential solar industry looks ahead to 2026, experts predict a bumpy ride with some fundamental changes to business operations, financing, and the long-term value of home solar. 

After a five-month freeze, BLM finally advances a solar project

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved changes to the 700 MW solar, 700 MW 2,800 MWh energy storage Libra Solar Project in Nevada, marking the first time it has advanced a solar project since July.

Ford axes Lightning EV Truck, pivots to $2 billion grid-scale storage manufacturing

Ford announced it will move on from its electric vehicle trucks, instead producing hybrid vehicles and manufacturing grid-scale energy storage for the rapidly growing datacenter market as well as an entry to residential energy storage.

Solar and storage program forecast to save all Massachusetts ratepayers $313 million per year

Solar plus storage can also offer winter reliability improvements and limit gas consumption, finds a report from Synapse Energy Economics and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Sustainable home upgrade finance platform GoodLeap announces $523 million securitization

GoodLeap, which provides financing for home solar, energy storage, and more, announced a securitization sponsored by Bank of America.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar and storage program forecast to save all Massachusetts ratepayers $313 million per year
18 December 2025 Solar plus storage can also offer winter reliability improvements and limit gas consumption, finds a report from Synapse Energy Economics and the Sola...