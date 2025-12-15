Sustainable home upgrade finance platform GoodLeap announces $523 million securitization

GoodLeap, a provider of financing and software products for sustainable home energy upgrades, announced it has closed a $523 million securitization sponsored by Bank of America.
This is the fourth issuance backed solely by home improvement loans and is backed by $571 million in principal balance originated by GoodLeap. The securitization received ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Joint bookrunners included Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, CIBC Capital Markets, and Citigroup.
GoodLeap originates loans for home improvements like solar, HVAC, roofing and more. By placing the loans into securitization, the loans are sold into a trust, which then packages them into interest-bearing securities that are sold to investors. The process removes loans from GoodLeap’s balance sheets and generates cash, enabling the company to accelerate its overall loan volume.
The company said sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States.
GoodLeap’s proprietary technology platform is accessed by sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in ESG assets.
The company has led more than $32 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018, helping over 1 million homeowners make energy upgrades, including solar panels, batteries, energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.