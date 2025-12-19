People on the move: Solar Alliance Energy, Nala Renewables, Talen Energy and more

Solar Alliance Energy appointed Erik Melang as its new sales director on December 19, 2025, to lead commercial project growth in the Southeastern U.S.

Nala Renewables appointed Remy Verot as interim chief executive officer on December 18, 2025, moving him up from his previous role as the company’s chief operations officer.

Xcel Energy elected Maria Demaree to its board of directors on December 17, 2025, to provide guidance on technical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Talen Energy announced a C-suite realignment on December 15, 2025, naming Dale Lebsack as chief asset development officer and Brad Berryman as chief operating officer.

Maryland Governor Moore appointed Kelly Speakes-Backman as director of the Maryland Energy Administration on December 18, 2025, to oversee state clean energy deployment.

Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, announced that Isabel López Trujillo will join the company as chief financial officer.

Job of the week

Associate, Portfolio Analytics Avantus – San Diego, CA About the job Avantus develops, owns, and operates utility-scale clean energy projects across California and the Desert Southwest. Our development pipeline represents one of the nation’s largest portfolios of solar with integrated storage, capable of providing dispatchable power to 17 million Americans, day and night. With over a decade of industry leadership and strategic investment from KKR and EIG, Avantus delivers affordable, reliable clean energy solutions that meet America’s growing energy demand. About The Position We are seeking a data-driven and strategic Associate, Portfolio Analytics to support the management and optimization of our utility-scale solar development portfolio. The successful candidate will demonstrate sound industry knowledge, superior communications, and detail-oriented organizational skills. This role will be instrumental in tracking project performance, analyzing portfolio-level trends, and supporting investment decisions across a growing pipeline of solar and storage assets. This position reports to the Director, Project Controls, and will periodically be required to fulfill some aspects of that role in the Director’s absence. Essential Functions And Responsibilities

Monitor and analyze the performance of solar development projects across various stages.

Iterate on standard operating procedures for schedule creation and management.

Create long and short-term analyses, including setting targets for milestones and adhering to deadlines.

Consult with internal development team on schedule progress and accuracy of financial project data.

Communicate the need for schedule adjustment as needed and make necessary updates at the direction of the project leads.

Responsible for initial budget set-up and improvement of standard operating process for budget control across all phases of development within the organization’s established project management tool.

Monitor schedule and budget variance.

Create, maintain, distribute, and evaluate reports and dashboards.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure accurate and timely data updates.

Perform regular project milestone time series analyses to identify trends and patterns integral in forecasting.

Conduct analyses to evaluate portfolio health.

Support scenario modeling and portfolio forecasting to inform strategic planning and capital allocation.

Assist in preparing materials for internal presentations, board reviews, and external stakeholders.

Contribute to the development of standardized portfolio management processes and tools.

Identify trends, bottlenecks, and opportunities across the portfolio to improve efficiency and outcomes. Required Skills And Qualifications

Four-year Bachelor’s degree.

2-4 years of experience in project management and data analysis, preferably in utility-scale renewable energy.

Experience contributing to the development and maintenance of project schedules.

Expert proficiency in MS Office Suite (specifically Excel and Power Point).

Proficient in Power BI and similar data visualization tools.

Understanding of scheduling practices and terminology.

Experience with SiteTracker, Primavera P6, MS teams, Smartsheet, Asana, or similar software.

Knowledge of utility-scale solar and storage development life cycle.

Experience with cost management and analysis.

Familiarity with agile PM methodologies is a plus.

Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.

Ability to synthesize complex data into actionable insights.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment.

Experience in relational databases or SQL is a plus.

PMI-CAPM certification is a plus. Apply here.