In case you missed it: Five solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Over $24 billion in U.S. clean energy investment and 21,000 jobs lost in 2025

The latest data from the E2 Clean Economy Tracker report shows that businesses are canceling, closing or scaling back clean energy plans to the tune of billions per month during the Trump 2.0 administration.

Closed Baltimore 213-acre landfill is reborn as solar power plant

TotalEnergies developed the municipal solar project with specialized ballasted racking on the capped landfill, installing over 15,000 solar panels onsite.

19 states sue EPA to reinstate $7 billion of Solar for All funding

The lawsuit alleges that EPA’s cancellation of Solar for All grants violated a federal law and a provision of the U.S. Constitution, and asks the court to reinstate the grants. A second lawsuit seeks reimbursement for damages sustained by grant awardees when the grants were canceled.

Solar developers secure tax credit safe harbor by procuring transformers

The additional “start of construction” requirements for projects acquiring the 30% Investment Tax Credit can be met by installing custom-built transformers, said GameChange Solar.

Another 1.4 GWh of U.S. energy storage, $350m of battery-related investment

Utility Georgia Power is forging ahead with plans for battery energy storage systems (BESS), Canadian Solar-owned Recurrent Energy has secured $825m for a storage project and a solar site, and developer and battery materials firm Redwood Materials has attracted new investment.

