3D solar tower increases capacity factor 50%, triples solar surface area

Vertical three-dimensional solar tower developer Janta Power announced it has closed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Mac Venture Capital and Collab Capital.

The funds are expected to help the startup scale its patented 3D solar towers which are designed to have high levels of energy density for space-constrained areas. The product has applications for data centers, EV charging hubs, telecom towers, universities, and a range of industrial facilities, said Janta Power.

Janta said its single-axis sun tracking tower’s geometry achieves approximately three times the solar surface area exposure of traditional flat arrays in the same land footprint. Each tower’s stacked vertical design captures both low-angle morning and evening light, producing a dual-peak power curve that better aligns with real energy demand, said the company.

The company said its solar tower has a capacity factor 50% greater than traditional solar installations. Capacity factor is the amount of actual electricity produced as compared to the theoretical maximum capacity of solar installed. While typical flat installations have a capacity factor of about 22%, Janta Power said its typical installations achieve a capacity factor of about 32%.

The company said it can achieve a levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) as low as $0.05 kWh.

The company currently offers a 5 kW solar tower, with 1.5 kW rooftop models as well as 8.5 kW and 10 kW towers under development.

The towers are currently deployed in pilot programs at major global airports, including Munich International Airport, and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport.

Each structure is engineered to withstand winds of at least 110 miles per hour and as much as 170 mph, and feature steel construction and modular helical or pier foundations that eliminate the need for extensive grading, said Janta Power.

While single-axis tracker installations concentrate output near midday, Janta said its 3D configuration smooths energy delivery throughout the day, reducing ramp stress on grids and lowering reliance on peaker plants.