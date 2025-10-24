Another 1.4 GWh of U.S. energy storage, $350m of battery-related investment

Papago, where Recurrent Energy operates an energy storage site and is building a solar project, is southwest of Phoenix, Arizona.

From ESS News

This week has brought news of at least another 1.4 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in the United States, with utility Georgia Power starting construction on an 800 MWh site, Recurrent Energy securing finance for a 600 MWh project, and Redwood Materials reporting a $350 million funding round.

Atlanta-based Georgia Power yesterday announced the start of construction at its 200 MW/800 MWh BESS in Twiggs County, southeast of Macon, Georgia.

Out west, the Recurrent Energy business owned by Canadian Solar on Tuesday announced an $825 million finance package for energy storage and solar projects in Maricopa County, Arizona.

And there could be more BESS on the way courtesy of Redwood’s latest funding round. The Nevada-based company develops BESS, makes battery components, and produces critical raw materials cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and cathode active material. Announcing the results of the Series E funding round yesterday, Redwood said the $350 million would be injected across its operations.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.