Energy Vault buys up 300 MWh battery in Texas, projects $350 million in total revenue

From ESS News

Energy Vault has made its first acquisition of a grid-scale battery project under its own investment platform, with a subsidiary called Asset Vault buying up a 150 MW/300 MWh BESS called the SOSA Energy Center (SOSA), located in Madison County, Texas, which will connect to the ERCOT North market.

The project will use Energy Vault’s B-VAULT product, now in its third generation. SOSA was originally developed by US-based solar and energy storage developer Savion, a subsidiary of oil major Royal Dutch Shell. Shell bought Savion in 2021.

Energy Vault said the project is expected to receive Notice to Proceed (NTP) in Q4 2025, or within just two months, and following construction and build, which is also planned for Q4 2025, commercial operation will be expected in Q1 2027. The project has elements of a ready-to-build acquisition, with the path to construction mostly cleared with a reported fully secured site control, clean title, and completed environmental and interconnection milestones.

A timely decision on the NTP will be key: Energy Vault also said it will safe harbor the asset with construction beginning on-site in Q4 2025, meaning it will aim to qualify the project for tax incentives under U.S. federal law by completing “significant” work or incurring at least 5% of total project.

